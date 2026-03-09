Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Won’t Contest As Independent Candidate From Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala): Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Monday announced that he will not contest as an independent candidate from the Palakkad constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala. He stated that he will respect the party's decision regarding his candidacy.

Mamkootathil said that he feels encouraged when Congress workers inquire about his potential independent run, but clarified that he cannot campaign for the party at the moment due to his expulsion from its membership.

He noted that it was the party that previously encouraged him to contest, and he will adhere to their guidance on whether he should contest the elections or not. "Whether I should contest or not is for the party to decide. If the party asks me to contest, I will do so. If the party says no, I will not," he stated.

After a brief gap, Mamkootathil has started visiting the Palakkad constituency, indicating a possible return to political activity. Significantly, this was his first visit to the constituency after being arrested in connection with the third rape case registered against him.

Meanwhile, the woman complainant in a sexual assault case against Mamkootathil has approached the Supreme Court of India on March 7, challenging the pre-arrest bail granted to him by the Kerala High Court.

The plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the MLA. The complainant has contended that the High Court erred in granting protection from arrest despite the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing stage of investigation.

He was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on January 11 for this ongoing investigation. Police said the Palakkad MLA was taken into custody from a hotel in Palakkad and was later brought to the AR Camp in Pathanamthitta for questioning.

On December 12, the investigation into the first alleged rape case against Mamkootathil was transferred to the State Police Crime Branch following an official order. The case was earlier handled by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.

With the transfer, both rape cases registered against the expelled Congress MLA are now being supervised by Assistant Inspector General of Police Poonguzhali, who was already heading the probe into the second case.

Police have registered the case based on a complaint by a woman who alleged sexual assault, rape on the promise of marriage and forced abortion.

The First Information Report (FIR) was initially registered at the Nedumangad Valiyamala Police Station and later transferred to the Nemom Police Station, as the alleged incidents occurred within its jurisdiction.