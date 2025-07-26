Expelled RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Bihar Assembly Elections As Independent Candidate From Mahua

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, the expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and estranged son of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has announced his decision to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Mahua constituency as an independent candidate. His decision to contest the Bihar Assembly elections comes after Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion from the RJD for six years due to his deviation from the party's values.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was previously associated with the RJD, has been actively engaging with the people of Mahua, where he started his political career. He has been organising rallies and meetings, showcasing his support among the masses. Tej Pratap's decision to contest as an independent candidate has stirred a different political chaos in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections, especially the RJD, which had earlier given him a ticket from the Mahua constituency.

Tej Pratap Yadav has launched a new Facebook page titled 'Team Tej Pratap,' where he shares his activities and engages with his supporters.

The Bihar MLA has made it clear that he will support parties that prioritise youth, employment, education, and health. He believed that these issues are crucial for the development of Bihar and its people. In a recent statement, Tej Pratap expressed his confidence in the people of Mahua, saying that they will support him in the elections.

Family Tensions And Expulsion

The RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and disowned him from the family, citing his irresponsible behaviour and deviation from the party's values. The expulsion came after Tej Pratap Yadav's viral social media post claiming to be in a relationship with a woman. Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap's brother, had publicly backed their father's decision.