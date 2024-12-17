Explosion at Amritsar Police Station, Punjab DGP Orders Swift Action Against Culprits

Amritsar: A blast occurred at a police station in Punjab's Amritsar in the early hours of Tuesday, triggering panic in the area. Officials said no one was injured in the "attack".

The incident comes a fortnight after a hand grenade was lobbed at a police post in Nawanshahr.

An explosion was heard at the Islamabad police station around 3.15 am, according to locals.

Initially, the Amritsar Police claimed that no blast occurred on the police station premises. However, in an official statement in the evening, the Punjab Police said "in the wake of the attack" on the Islamabad police station, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the city and ordered strict action against the perpetrators.

Yadav visited Amritsar a few hours after the incident was reported, according to the statement.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, the DGP emphasised the need for officers to use both technical and human intelligence to detect and apprehend those responsible for the "attack".

"All the previous cases of attacks on police establishments, including the IED implant at the Ajnala police station and the hand grenade attack at police post Asron, in Nawanshahr, have been solved successfully and those responsible have been arrested," he said.

Yadav asked the officers to identify common trends and patterns and conduct investigations in a scientific manner, utilising all technical and forensic tools for the detection of crimes to ensure the convictions of accused persons.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ferozepur Range, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DIG Border Range Satinder Singh and SSP, Amritsar Rural, Charanjit Singh.

Earlier in the day, Amritsar Police Commissioner Bhullar denied reports of the blast.

He said that a policeman posted on sentry duty heard the sound around 3:15 am. "He immediately went out but found nothing. He definitely heard the sound. All police officers immediately reached the spot," Bhullar said.

Pawan Kumar (55), who lives near the police station, said, "A loud noise was heard around 3.15 am which created panic in the area. Residents rushed outside to see what happened." Meanwhile, DGP Yadav also reviewed the law-and-order situation in the border districts and took stock of progress achieved in previous cases of attacks on police establishments.

In a separate meeting, the DGP addressed all superintendents of police, deputy superintendents of police and station house officers of border districts, including the Commissionerate Police Amritsar, Amritsar Rural, Batala and Tarn Taran, to brief them about the top priorities of the Punjab Police.

He directed the officers to intensify the fight against terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking and street crimes. He also asked them to tackle such crimes professionally and ensure the prompt registration of FIRs in such cases.

The DGP also encouraged police officers to act promptly on tips received via the newly launched Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline '9779100200'. This helpline allows citizens to report drug traffickers anonymously.

Later, DGP Yadav also visited Jalandhar and held a similar meeting with senior officers, including Jalandhar CP Swapan Sharma, Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla, Jalandhar Rural SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, Hoshiarpur SSP Surendra Lamba, Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora and other gazetted officers and SHOs of the Jalandhar Commissionerate and Jalandhar Range to review the law-and-order situation.

The DGP also participated in a brainstorming session organised for the officers in which crime solutions adopted by various police stations were discussed.

During the session, the model adopted by the Aur police station in district SBS Nagar to combat drug trafficking at the point of sale by utilising public cooperation was discussed.