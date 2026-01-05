Gas Leak at ONGC Drill Site in Andhra Pradesh Sparks Major Fire and Explosion, 3 Villages Evacuated

A massive gas leak occurred on Monday (January 5th, 2026) in the Irusamanda village in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The leak took place in a local ONGC drill site and is being initially attributed to issues with the pipeline. During drilling operations by Deep Industries, a high-pressure blowout occurred, sending crude oil and a thick, fog-like gas into the air. Although ONGC had previously decommissioned the pipeline due to technical failures, Deep Industries has since assumed responsibility for the repairs. The situation further escalated when sparks from nearby power lines and running engines ignited the discharge, sending massive plumes of smoke and fire across parts of the Malikipuram mandal.



The leak was accompanied by a loud explosion and flames, which immediately caused panic in the area. As the black smoke billowed out from the site of the leak, accompanied by a pungent smell, the locals immediately alerted the fire department, which promptly responded to the area to tend to the fire.

Residents of 3 nearby villages have been asked to evacuate the area as the inflammable gas that has leaked from the drill site can cause more fires.

Apart from the fire tenders, District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala and Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena have also arrived at the site to assess the situation, and ONGC has taken to the internet to release an official statement about the incident.