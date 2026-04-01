Explosion Reported Outside Punjab BJP Headquarters In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: An explosion was reported outside Punjab BJP's headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday at around 5 pm. No casualties or injuries have yet been reported following the blast.

Police personnel have reached the site and are monitoring the situation. The area around the office has been cordoned off and the forensic team has also reached the spot.

The explosion is said to have taken place in the parking area after a low-intensity crude explosion was thrown in the area.

Chandigarh SSP said, “We received information about a loud sound outside the BJP office….Within 10 minutes, our teams reached the spot…We are investigating the matter.”

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She added, “Prime facia, it appears that a small crude material was thrown in the area.”

According to a CCTV footage, two men arrived on a motorcycle and fled after throwing the grenade. Police have launched a manhunt.

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‘Serious Concern’

Vinit Joshi, BJP Media Incharge said, “At around 5 PM, a blast occured here, and a lot of smoke was seen. There was an atmosphere of panic after the blast. A scooty, a car were damaged. This is a matter of concern. A blast taking place near the party office is a matter of concern. For the last 4 days, the BJP State Wrking President was staying here and a blast taking place at this time, is a serious concern.”