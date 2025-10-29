Explosion In J&K's Kupwara: Four Boys Injured While Playing Cricket, Searches Underway

Four Boys Injured While Playing Cricket After Explosion In J&K's Handwara | Image: Republic

Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir: Four boys were injured while playing cricket after a rusted shell exploded in Kulangam in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured have been rushed to the Government Medical College in Handwara for treatment.

The names of the injured are:

1. Uzair Tahir, son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat

2. Sajid Rashid, son of AB Rashid Sofi

3. Hazim Shabir, son of Shabir Ahmad Beigh

4. Zeyan Tahir, son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat

All the injured are residents of Tutigund village.

Security forces are carrying out extensive searches in the area.

