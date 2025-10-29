Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Explosion In J&K's Kupwara: Four Boys Injured While Playing Cricket, Searches Underway

Updated 29 October 2025 at 18:46 IST

Explosion In J&K's Kupwara: Four Boys Injured While Playing Cricket, Searches Underway

The injured have been rushed to the Government Medical College in Handwara for treatment.

Ankita Paul
Follow : Google News Icon  
Four Boys Injured While Playing Cricket After Explosion In J&K's Handwara
Four Boys Injured While Playing Cricket After Explosion In J&K's Handwara | Image: Republic

Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir: Four boys were injured while playing cricket after a rusted shell exploded in Kulangam in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured have been rushed to the Government Medical College in Handwara for treatment.

The names of the injured are:

1. Uzair Tahir, son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat
2. Sajid Rashid, son of AB Rashid Sofi
3. Hazim Shabir, son of Shabir Ahmad Beigh
4. Zeyan Tahir, son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat

Advertisement

All the injured are residents of Tutigund village.

Security forces are carrying out extensive searches in the area. 

Advertisement

More details awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 29 October 2025 at 18:46 IST