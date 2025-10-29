Updated 29 October 2025 at 18:46 IST
Explosion In J&K's Kupwara: Four Boys Injured While Playing Cricket, Searches Underway
The injured have been rushed to the Government Medical College in Handwara for treatment.
Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir: Four boys were injured while playing cricket after a rusted shell exploded in Kulangam in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The names of the injured are:
1. Uzair Tahir, son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat
2. Sajid Rashid, son of AB Rashid Sofi
3. Hazim Shabir, son of Shabir Ahmad Beigh
4. Zeyan Tahir, son of Tahir Ahmad Bhat
All the injured are residents of Tutigund village.
Security forces are carrying out extensive searches in the area.
More details awaited.
