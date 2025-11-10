Delhi Red Fort Explosion: Nine Dead, 24 Injured As Massive Explosion Rocks National Capital

New Delhi: A massive explosion outside Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1, near Gaurishankar temple in New Delhi, triggered panic in the area.

Delhi Police are on the spot. The blast was reported at 6:55 PM.

“A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage,” said the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Nine people have died and 24 have been injured in the incident, according to sources. The injured have been shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

The explosion reportedly occurred in a car parked near the Red Fort area. Car parts are seen strewn around the site due to the force of the blast.

The Fire Department is on the scene to take stock of the situation. Fifteen fire tenders were dispatched to the spot to douse the flames. A dog squad, Bomb Squad, and forensic teams have also been rushed to the site.

Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) are also present. The Delhi Police Special Cell is also present at the scene. Senior officers of Delhi Police Crime Branch have also reached the spot.

Statements of Police and Eye-Witnesses

The Delhi Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha has briefed Home Secretary Govind Mohan on the blast. He has also spoken to union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Regarding the explosion, Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, “We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot.”

A Delhi Police official told ANI, “As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done.”

An eye witness told ANI, “When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words.”

The entire area has been cordoned off following the incident.

The fire spread to 37 vehicles parked around Lal Quila metro station Gate No. 1, according to reports. 6 cars, 4 bikes, 4 e-rickshaws have caught fire in the explosion, reports said.

Police sources have confirmed that the fire is now under control.

Barricades have been put up around a 5 km radius of the Lal Quila/Chandni Chowk area. The route from Daryagnan to Red Fort metro station has been blocked following the blast. Gate no 1 and 4 of the metro station near Red Fort has been cordoned off. A total of 15 barricades have been put up near Red fort and Connaught Place and connecting areas of India Gate. Entry to the Chandni Chowk market has been closed. Shopkeepers have been asked to immediately vacate the market area around Red Fort.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. Sources confirm that officials have not ruled out the terror angle. Police sources have confirmed that CNG cylinder has caused the blast.

Delhi NCR has been put on high alert following the explosion.

Uttar Pradesh Put on Red Alert

Uttar Pradesh has been put on a red alert in the wake of a blast near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas. All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas.

There is heavy police deployment in the Noida-Delhi border area and barricades have been put up there.

Security has been heightened around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to police officers after the blast regarding strict surveillance at major locations including religious sites, markets and crowded areas. Police officers have also been asked to remain alert in sensitive districts. They have further been asked to actively monitor social media and rumors floating around the explosion.

Mumbai on High Alert