Explosives, Including Gelatin Sticks And Detonators, Found At Bengaluru Bus Stop

Bengaluru: Explosives including 6 Gelatin sticks and detonators, have been recovered by security agencies from Bengaluru's Kalasipalya bus stop. As per preliminary information, the explosives were found hidden inside a plastic bag.

Police and Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) have been rushed to the site, to further access the situation and find out the motive behind this act.

Reports say that no FIR has been registered in the case so far. Authorities have been pressed to dig deep to this development and secure the area before any untoward incident could have taken place.

The explosives were recovered from a toilet at the Kalasipalya bus stop."

The Kalasipalya bus stop is one of the high populated terminus and located in fairly populated and densely packed area in the city.

The discovery of explosives has triggered a wave of worry and panic among the residents, however, police and other security agencies have initiated the probe. CCTVs are being examined and a man hunt is also underway to nab those behind this act of terror.

“Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately) were found in a carry bag outside the toilet inside Kalasipalyam BMTC bus stand. FIR is yet to be registered,” said S Girish, DCP West Bengaluru in a statement.

