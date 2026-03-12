'Expressed Deep Concern': PM Modi's First Conversation With Iran President Since Middle East War, Flags Safety of Indians

New Delhi: As the war in the Middle East continues unabated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, marking the first such direct conversation between the two leaders ever since the war broke out.

PM Modi said that he "expressed deep concern" over the “escalation of tensions” in West Asia as well as the loss of civilian lives.

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” PM Modi said in a post on X after the conversation.

“Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

Advertisement

The phone call comes as the world reels under energy crunch, as Iran has effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, to increase pressure on the West as the war continues to rage on, even after a week.

Mojtaba Khamenei's First Address

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said in his first address to the nation, read on state television by a news anchor, on Thursday that the leverage of closing the Strait of Hormuz should be used and that Iran’s attacks on Gulf Arab neighbors will continue.

Advertisement

Khamenei vowed to avenge those killed in the war, including in a strike on a school. He said Iran would “obtain compensation” from its enemy, referring to the United States. If it refuses, Iran will “take from its assets” or destroy them to the same extent, he said.

PM Modi Says ‘No Country Untouched by Global Crisis’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a gathering at the NXT conclave in Bharat Mandapam on Thursday that though the war has impacted the nation, the government is making continuous strides in addressing the crisis.