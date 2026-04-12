‘Extremely Painful’: PM Modi Condoles Tragic Katihar Accident, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident in Katihar district of Bihar and announced ex-gratia assistance for the victims' families from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "The mishap in Katihar, Bihar, is extremely painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the incident and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

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In a post on X, the President wrote, "The news of the deaths of people in a road accident in Katihar, Bihar, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray that all the injured persons recover swiftly."

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also expressed grief over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

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In a post on X, he said he was deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Katihar district of Bihar and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Katihar district, Bihar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President wrote.

According to police, at least ten people have lost their lives and nearly 25 others sustained injuries in a major road accident involving a bus and a pickup vehicle in Katihar district on Saturday.

The collision took place near Gerabari under the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station, following which rescue operations were launched by local authorities and police personnel.

Katihar police said, "Today, on April 11, 2026, a horrific road accident occurred near Gerabari within the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station in Katihar District involving a bus and a pickup vehicle. 10 individuals have lost their lives in this incident so far. Approximately 25 individuals injured in the accident are being transferred to nearby hospitals for advanced medical care following the administration of first aid..."

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad also expressed condolences and urged people to follow traffic rules, calling for caution to prevent such incidents in the future.