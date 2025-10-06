‘Extremely Unfortunate’: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Mourns Loss of Lives in Jaipur Hospital Fire, Assures Full Support to Victims’ Families

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assured the people injured in the fire at Sawai Man Singh Hospital of proper treatment and care.

Sharing an X post after he visits the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, he said that the situation is being continuously monitored.

He wrote, "The incident of a fire breaking out at the trauma centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is extremely unfortunate."

"Upon reaching the hospital, I gathered information from the doctors and officials and issued instructions to ensure swift relief efforts. Every possible step is being taken for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected, and the situation is being continuously monitored," the Chief Minister added.

Mourning the demise of the six people killed in the tragic incident, CM Sharma said that the State government stands with the affected families to provide them with every possible assistance.

"May Lord Shri Ram grant place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them every possible assistance," the X post read.

Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, who accompanied the Chief Minister in his visit to the hospital, expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that he reviewed the relief and rescue operations with the hospital administration and met with the patients admitted there.

In an X post, Bairwa wrote, "The incident of a fire breaking out late tonight at the trauma centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is extremely heartbreaking. As soon as I received information about the incident, I reached the spot along with Honourable Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Ji, assessed the situation, reviewed the relief and rescue operations with the hospital administration and doctors, and met with the patients admitted in the hospital and their families to inquire about their well-being."

"Every possible step is being taken for the safety of the patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected, and the situation is being continuously monitored. I express my deepest condolences for the souls who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching accident. May God grant strength to the bereaved families during this hour of grief," the Deputy CM wrote.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the SMS Hospital following the significant fire outbreak in one of its ICUs.

As per the police officials, the incident, attributed to a short circuit, has resulted in the unfortunate loss of six lives.