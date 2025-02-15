Updated 23:41 IST, February 15th 2025
Eye-Witness Account Of How Stampede Occurred At New Delhi Railway Station
A stampede-like situation occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station | Image: Republic
New Delhi: A stampede-like situation occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.
Eyewitness present at the spot
More to follow
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 23:37 IST, February 15th 2025