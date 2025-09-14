Eyes sealed With Fevikwik Of 8 Students In Odisha, Hospitalised

In a bizarre incident, eight students who were at a state-run Tribal Welfare Residential School in the Kandhamal region of Odisha were admitted to the hospital on Friday after their eyes were allegedly sealed with Fevikwik by their classmates while they were asleep. Seven of them were later sent to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani for further treatment, and one was released once he was able to open his eyes, the police said.

“When I went to the hostel at around seven in the morning, I discovered that eight of the students couldn't open their eyes”, the child stated.

Premalata Sahoo, a teacher, stated, "I later learned that some students had put adhesive in their eyes."

Before escorting the students to the local primary health center, the instructor reportedly assisted them with breakfast and tooth brushing.

According to doctors, the adhesive seriously damaged the eyes, but prompt medical intervention saved the patients' vision.

The incident took place in the Sevashram school in Salaguda. The boys, who were enrolled in Classes 4 and 5 and were approximately 12 years old, were first brought to the Gochhapada primary health center.

The investigators said they are not sure if any criminal activity was involved in it but it appeared to have been done for amusement. According to reports, the event was allegedly done by classmates who, while the students were asleep, poured the powerful glue into their eyes.

Manoranjan Sahu, the headmaster of the school, was suspended by the Kandhamal district administration after the incident for being incompetent to handle the situation. To find out how such an incident occurred, a high-level investigation has also taken place. Rohit Kahanra, the local sarpanch, accused the teachers of being responsible for the event.