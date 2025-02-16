Faaltu Hai Kumbh: Lalu Prasad Yadav Sparks Controversy Amid Delhi Railway Station Stampede

New Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday sparked a controversy after he called Maha Kumbh, one of the most sacred Hindu events as 'faltu' (meaningless). This comment comes following the stampede incident that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night that claimed the lives of 18 people including 4 kids.

When asked to comment about the NDLS Stampede, the RJD leader while speaking to ANI said" “The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many lives... The Railway Minister should take responsibility... "

Furthermore, responding to a question on how lakhs of people were heading to Prayagraj for the mega religious gathering, Prasad said, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh’."

Reacting to the remarks, Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma said it has exposed the RJD’s mindset towards the Hindu religion.

“He is making such comments due to his politics of appeasement. The RJD leaders have always insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The latest statement of Lalu Prasad calling the Maha Kumbh meaningless exposes the party’s mindset towards the Hindu religion,” Sharma claimed.

What Happened at NDLS?

An unprecedented rush at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night caused a stampede near platform numbers 13 and 14; several passengers fainted, causing rush and therefore a stampede situation. The death toll in the Delhi stampede stands at 18, including 14 women and four children.

