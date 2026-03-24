'Facility Was Old': Samajwadi Party Leader Ansar Ahmad Detained After 4 Die In Prayagraj Cold Storage 'Ammonia Leak' Disaster

New Delhi: In a major update in Prayagraj cold storage tragedy where four workers were killed and 14 others were critically injured when the building collapsed on Monday afternoon, the police have managed to take former UP minister and Samajwadi Party leader Ansar Ahmad 'Pehlwaan' into custody.

As per reports, the cold storage facility is linked to Ahmad. Furthermore, Ahmed's son, Manzoor Ilahi, and nephew, Alauddin, have also been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

The cops have also registered a case against seven named and five unidentified individuals, including Ansar Ahmed, at the Phaphamau police station.

All the accused are being interrogated, while police teams are searching for other named and unidentified suspects.

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What was the case?

At least four people were killed, and 14 others injured after a portion of a cold storage facility collapsed in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon, triggering an ammonia gas leak and a major emergency response.

Following the incident, the injured people were transferred to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment.

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Furthermore, the rescue operations were still underway at the site, with fears that more people could be trapped under the debris.

Structure suddenly caved in

Senior police officer Kuldeep Gunawat said the structure suddenly caved in, trapping workers under the debris. “All the injured workers have been rescued and admitted to hospital,” he said.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the administration received information about the collapse between 1:30 pm and 2 pm, following which senior officials rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.

“12 labourers were injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at SRN Hospital. Four labourers died,” he said.

Overnight rescue operations

Meanwhile, emergency responders, including police, district officials, and fire crews, were conducting rescue operations for over 20 hours.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said efforts were being made to locate workers trapped under the debris, with extra manpower deployed at the site.

“The rescue efforts will continue until all debris is cleared and we are certain that everyone has been accounted for,” he said.

Case lodged

On Monday night, a case was registered in connection with the incident under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 103 (murder) against the building owner, former Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ansar Ahmed, and nine others.

An ammonia gas leak was reported at the facility following the collapse, prompting an emergency response.

What ACP said?

Commenting on the incident, ACP Arun Parashar noting that the facility was old added that the collapse of the aging cold storage facility may have been caused by an excessive load, though investigators are also looking into reports of an ammonia leak-induced explosion.

He added that a formal investigation is underway and an FIR has already been registered.

Furthermore, in response to the tragedy, the Chief Minister has announced financial aid of ₹200,000 for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured, he added.

PM Modi, Yogi condoles death

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took cognisance after a part of the cold storage facility building collapsed in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj and expressed condolences to the victims, according to the CMO.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured, and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to those affected.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident in Phaphamau, Prayagraj, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The Chief Minister also directed that arrangements be made for the proper treatment of the injured," the statement from the CMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for people injured after a part of the cold storage facility in Prayagraj's Phaphamau area collapsed.