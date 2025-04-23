FACT CHECK: Child on Dead Body Photo Sparks Outrage – But It's Not from Pahalgam

Truth Behind the Image: Viral Photo of Child and Corpse Not from Pahalgam | Image: X

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amid ongoing outrage over the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack, a heart-wrenching image showing a three-year-old child sitting on the lifeless body of a man has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and emotional reactions.

Many users claimed the photo was from Pahalgam in South Kashmir. However, when we conducted a fact check, it was revealed that the image is not from Pahalgam but from Sopore town in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials have clarified the origin of the photo, urging the public to refrain from sharing misinformation.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the devastating terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a wave of grief has swept across the country. Families, friends, and neighbours of the victims have come together in mourning, with many expressing strong condemnation of the act of violence.

While an official confirmation of the casualties is still awaited from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, several state governments have independently confirmed the deaths of their residents. Statements have poured in from officials and ministers in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, and others, acknowledging the loss and extending support to affected families.

Amid the widespread grief, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Pahalgam earlier in the day to assess the situation firsthand. Shah conducted an aerial survey of the affected Baisaran meadow before landing at the site.