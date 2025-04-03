FACT CHECK: Has Chief Election Commissioner Been Dismissed by Supreme Court? Here's The Truth

New Delhi: Has the Chief Election Commissioner has been dismissed following a recent Supreme Court's decision? A YouTube thumbnail suggests that the SC has suspended the CEC of India, and actions have been taken against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. However, The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check has issued a stern warning to the public regarding the misleading YouTube video circulating online, and clarified no such decision has been made by the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, PIB Fact Check clarified that the video’s claims are entirely fabricated, labeling them as “#फर्जी” (fake). The Bureau urged viewers to be cautious and not to fall for such sensational content that misrepresents facts.

PIB Fact Checks

The video thumbnail, which was shared by the channel Nishanegi6117-s1h, falsely claims that the Chief Election Commissioner has been dismissed following a recent Supreme Court decision.

The thumbnail also inaccurately suggests that actions have been taken against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The PIB's fact-checking arm noted the significance of verifying information before sharing it, especially when it comes to videos and news that are potentially designed to mislead the public. Such fake videos can spread quickly, leading to unnecessary confusion and misinformation.