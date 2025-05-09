Fact-Check: PIB Busts Misinformation Campaign By Pakistani Social Media Handles After India Destroys Pak Swarm Drone Attack

Fact Check: PIB Busts Misinformation of ‘Drone Attack’ In Jalandhar and ‘Strikes’ On Hazira Port | Image: ANI

New Delhi: As tensions between India and Pakistan rise, the Indian government has raised concerns over a wave of misinformation and fake news circulating online, particularly from Pakistani social media accounts.

Old Videos Resurface with False Claims

One such video that has gone viral falsely claims that Hazira Port in Gujarat was attacked.

The video shows a massive explosion, prompting panic and speculation online. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checking team debunked the claim.

“This is an old video from July 7, 2021, showing an oil tanker explosion,” the PIB clarified in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“It has no connection to recent events. Do not share this video.”

Farm Fire Misreported as Drone Attack in Jalandhar

Another misleading video, circulating with the caption “Drone attack in Jalandhar,” was also flagged by PIB as fake.