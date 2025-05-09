Fact-Check: PIB Busts Misinformation Campaign By Pakistani Social Media Handles After India Destroys Pak Swarm Drone Attack

Updated May 9th 2025, 09:53 IST
New Delhi: As tensions between India and Pakistan rise, the Indian government has raised concerns over a wave of misinformation and fake news circulating online, particularly from Pakistani social media accounts.
One such video that has gone viral falsely claims that Hazira Port in Gujarat was attacked.
The video shows a massive explosion, prompting panic and speculation online. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checking team debunked the claim.
“This is an old video from July 7, 2021, showing an oil tanker explosion,” the PIB clarified in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
“It has no connection to recent events. Do not share this video.”
Another misleading video, circulating with the caption “Drone attack in Jalandhar,” was also flagged by PIB as fake.
“This video is of a farm fire, not a drone strike. The video shows a timestamp of 7:39 PM, while the drone activity in question occurred later,” the PIB fact-check team clarified in a separate post.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 9th 2025, 09:38 IST