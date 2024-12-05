Fadnavis, Eknath, Ajit Pawar Attend First Cabinet Meeting: All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolios

PM Modi at the swearing in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar | Image: PTI

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis finally took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as his deputies, at a grand event in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, BJP and NDA stalwarts. The swearing in ceremony also saw industrialists, cricket and Bollywood personalities who added charm to the occasion. Soon after the swearing in, the power trio – Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar – reached the secretariat where they received a ceremonial welcome. All three of them paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr BR Ambedkar at Mantralay as all eyes are now on the cabinet portfolio allocation.

In today's swearing-in, no other MLAs or leader took oath as ministers as it will be done after portfolio distribution once its decided by all the members of the Mahayuti alliance.

NDA's biggest show of strength at Maharashtra Maha Swearing-In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers of various states besides thousands of supporters of the Mahayuti alliance were present at the ceremony, which took place almost a fortnight after results of the assembly elections were declared on November 23.

No other ministers were sworn in. The ministry will be expanded next week, ahead of the winter session of state legislature in Nagpur, sources said.

Those present included Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chief ministers of various NDA-ruled states were also present, including Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mohan Yadav and Pramod Sawant.

Leading lights from Bollywood and India Inc, including Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani, were among those present at the ceremony.

Fadnavis' historic return as Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis, 54, elected from Nagpur South West constituency, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who also swore in Shinde (60) and Pawar (65).

Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the top post as he was the face of the BJP's campaign and led the party to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member House.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

A delegation of the ruling Mahayuti alliance met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, soon after Fadnavis was unanimously elected state BJP legislature party leader.

At a press conference at Raj Bhavan immediately after the meeting, Shinde said, “I am happy that at this place around two and a half years ago, Fadnavis had recommended that I should become the CM. Now, we have given a letter of recommendation from Shiv Sena for Fadnavis to become CM. This government is being formed in a healthy atmosphere.”

Fadnavis, who has served as chief minister twice, led the BJP-Shiv Sena government from 2014 to 2019. After the 2019 elections, when the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena broke ties with the BJP over the CM post, Fadnavis was sworn in again with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

However, that government lasted only 72 hours due to Pawar’s failure to secure sufficient support from NCP MLAs. Following a split in the Shiv Sena in 2022, Fadnavis became deputy CM in the Mahayuti government led by Shinde.

Police made special arrangements to accommodate the more than 40,000 party supporters who attended the oath taking ceremony on Thursday, and a separate seating arrangement was made for the around 2,000 VVIPs, an official said.

More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony, the official said. At least 3,500 police personnel and 520 officers were deployed for security arrangements, he added.

Meanwhile, as Fadnavis took oath as CM for the third time, his banker and singer wife Amruta called it a “beautiful day.” “This is a happy occasion and the sense of responsibility is greater,” she said.