sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Himanta vs Gogoi | KIIT Student's Death | Russia-Ukraine War | Champions Trophy 2025 | Ranveer Allahbadia | Harish Salve | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Faith Healer Convicted For 'Unnatural Offences' With Minors in Jammu & Kashmir

Updated 23:30 IST, February 17th 2025

Faith Healer Convicted For 'Unnatural Offences' With Minors in Jammu & Kashmir

A faith healer in Jammu and Kashmir was convicted on Monday for committing ‘unnatural offences’ with children who visited him for religious lessons.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Srinagar: A faith healer in Jammu and Kashmir was convicted on Monday for committing ‘unnatural offences’ with children who visited him for religious lessons.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore, Mir Wajahat convicted Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 23:26 IST, February 17th 2025