Faith Healer Convicted For 'Unnatural Offences' With Minors in Jammu & Kashmir
A faith healer in Jammu and Kashmir was convicted on Monday for committing ‘unnatural offences’ with children who visited him for religious lessons.
Srinagar: A faith healer in Jammu and Kashmir was convicted on Monday for committing ‘unnatural offences’ with children who visited him for religious lessons.
Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore, Mir Wajahat convicted Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
