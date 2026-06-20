Faith, Humanity and Fight for Madhuri: PETA India Raises Alarm Over Elephant's Proposed Return to Kolhapur Math

Mumbai: A debate over faith, humanity and the treatment of animals has emerged after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India opposed a proposal seeking to bring elephant Madhuri, also known as Mahadevi, back to Kolhapur’s Nandini Math, where she spent more than three decades in confinement.

PETA India claimed that the Math has approached the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee seeking permission to relocate Madhuri from Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), popularly known as Vantara, where she is currently receiving specialised care and living with other elephants. Vantara, founded by Anant Ambani under the Reliance Industries umbrella, is a wildlife welfare and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar that provides medical care and support to rescued animals.

The NGO said Madhuri’s rehabilitation was ordered after authorities and courts recognised that her physical and psychological needs were not being met at the Math. The Bombay High Court and Supreme Court-backed process took into account her prolonged confinement, health conditions and signs of distress.

PETA questions whether compassion can allow Madhuri’s return to past suffering

Madhuri had lived alone and chained for 33 years at the Math. PETA India stated that prolonged isolation contributed to her suffering, including chronic foot ailments, arthritis and behavioural trauma. She was also involved in incidents of aggression during her years there, including the death of a priest in 2017 and an attack during a procession in 2022.

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In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, PETA India said: “For Madhuri, who spent over 3 decades in chains at Nandani Math, access to specialised care and social companionship are not optional but essential, and must not be disrupted. At Vantara, she has finally begun to heal physically and emotionally after enduring decades of loneliness, pain, and confinement. Sending her back to the very place where she suffered for decades would be highly traumatic for her and a grave betrayal of her welfare. The courts and expert bodies have already recognized that rehabilitation is necessary for Madhuri. We are urging authorities to stand firmly by the court-backed decision that prioritises her welfare.”

After being shifted to Vantara, Madhuri received veterinary treatment and the opportunity to interact with other elephants, which PETA said was crucial for her emotional recovery. The group highlighted that elephants are naturally social animals and depend on companionship for their well-being.

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Questions raised over proposed relocation and future care