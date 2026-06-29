Faizabad Lawyers Refuse To Defend Accused In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case, Tells Trustees To Leave Ayodhya In 3 Days

Faizabad: The Faizabad Bar Association has unanimously decided that none of the members will appear for the 8 men arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Ram temple. The resolution was adopted on Monday during a general body meeting of the association, held amid growing anger over claims that offerings from devotees had been misappropriated.

In a move that has deepened the controversy, the lawyers’ body has also asked 3 functionaries linked to the Ram temple, namely Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, to leave Ayodhya within 3 days. According to reports, the association warned that a city-wide blockade would be enforced, preventing people from entering the temple town in case the 3 did not comply with the ultimatum.

The Bar Association has resolved to seek legal action against them, though none of the 3 functionaries have been named as accused in the police FIR. The members of the Bar Association stated that the decision reflected the depth of sentiment among local advocates, who said that the alleged misuse of temple offerings has caused widespread hurt within the legal community.

Bar Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Condition For Defending Accused

Bar Association President Kalika Prasad Mishra stated that no advocate affiliated with the body would defend the arrested men. He added that any lawyer who still wished to represent the accused would first need to submit an application and deposit Rs 5 lakh for each accused with the association. Reports suggested that Mishra explained that the amount collected would be utilised to pursue the prosecution of the case.

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Association Secretary Shailendra Jaiswal asserted that the legal fraternity had been deeply aggrieved by the alleged misappropriation of temple offerings, which led to the unanimous decision not to represent those arrested. The 8 men, identified as Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, were tasked with counting cash and valuables donated at the Ram temple. The accused are currently in judicial custody until June 29.

Demand For FIR And CBI Investigation

On the other hand, despite the absence of the names in the FIR, the Bar Association has resolved to seek registration of a case against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao under Section 156(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Kalika Prasad Mishra emphasised that the association would first approach the police and, should no action follow, would take the matter to the courts.

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The lawyers have also decided to petition the Allahabad High Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged embezzlement. The members also said that if required, the association would move the Supreme Court.

Raids And Restrictions Follow Outrage

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police on Sunday searched the homes of all 8 accused, in order to gather evidence related to the alleged misappropriation of temple funds and valuables. Meanwhile, the media coverage outside the main entrance of the Ram temple was restricted on Monday morning. The police officials on duty cited official orders for barring journalists from the site.