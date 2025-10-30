Fake BARC Scientist Arrested With Nuclear Data And Forged Degrees, Brother Held In Delhi

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a suspect claiming to be a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The man, identified as Akhtar Qutubuddin Hussiani alias Alexander Palmer, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly possessing nuclear data and forged degrees. The police team is now interrogating the fake BARC scientist to ascertain information regarding his motive and his links.

According to reports, the investigation has further intensified, with the arrest of his brother, identified as Adil Hussiani, in Delhi. The police are now tracing several international calls made by Akhtar.

The senior police officials stated that the CIU's probe revealed that Akhtar had managed to obtain fake passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and even a BARC ID card, all bearing different names. His brother Adil, who introduced him to Munazzil Khan, the mastermind behind the fake documents, is currently in police custody. The police suspect that both Akhtar and Adil used these fake identities to travel abroad.

The investigation has also unearthed Akhtar's history of deception, dating back to 2004 when he was deported from Dubai for claiming to be a scientist with classified documents. He had allegedly used fake passports to travel to Tehran and Dubai. The police recovered 14 maps and suspected nuclear data from Akhtar, and the investigation into these items is still ongoing.

As the probe deepens, Munazzil Khan's brother, Ilyas Khan, has been declared wanted for allegedly helping Akhtar obtain fake educational certificates.

According to the police sources, Akhtar's ancestral house in Jamshedpur was sold in 1996, but he continued to use his old contacts there to obtain fake identities and documents. The police also revealed that Akhtar is wanted in other cases, including one registered at the Kankarkheda police station in Meerut for inciting and spreading disaffection against the Uttar Pradesh government.