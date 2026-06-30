Fake ‘Heart Attack’ Story Exposed: Suspicious Neck Marks Point To Strangulation, Beed Woman Arrested For Killing Husband

Beed: A woman from Maharashtra’s Beed district has been taken into custody after police revealed that she allegedly strangled her husband to death and then attempted to pass off the killing as a fatal heart attack. The incident came to light when the police spotted suspicious injuries on the body, not aligning with a natural death. The police have initiated further legal action into the matter.

According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Nasreen Sharif Pathan, was arrested following the death of her husband, identified as Sharif Pathan. As per the police, the couple had a long history of domestic strife, with Nasreen alleging years of verbal and physical abuse linked to her husband’s drinking. After preliminary inquiry, the police found that another late-night confrontation between the couple ended in murder.

The alleged sequence of events occurred earlier this week at the couple's home in Beed. The police stated that on the fateful night, Sharif returned intoxicated and once again began abusing his wife, escalating into a heated altercation. In the midst of the row, Nasreen is alleged to have seized a black electrical wire that was lying in the house and strangled him.

Attempt To Stage Natural Death, Suspicious Marks Exposed The Lie

After her husband’s death, Nasreen allegedly set about concealing the crime, telling her relatives that Sharif had collapsed from a sudden heart attack and was unresponsive. Accepting her account, the family members rushed him to a government hospital during the night, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

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The police initially believed the narrative, which was carefully constructed to divert attention from any suggestion of foul play and to prevent a criminal inquiry. Based on the accused's account, the death appeared to be from natural causes for a brief period, with no initial suspicion raised by relatives.

The alleged cover-up began to fall apart when Inspector Murlidhar Khokle, in charge of Ambajogai Rural Police Station, examined the body. The police official said that dark marks encircling Sharif’s neck, along with visible scratch injuries, raised doubts about the heart attack claim.

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Son’s Complaint Leads To Arrest

The inconsistencies prompted a thorough interrogation, during which Nasreen allegedly admitted to strangling her husband. A subsequent post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as strangulation, corroborating the police findings.

A formal case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the couple’s 24-year-old son, Sahil Sharif Pathan. Nasreen has been booked under Sections 103 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).