Fake News Alert: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Caution On Social Media Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a cautionary message to social media users, urging them to exercise restraint and verify information before sharing it online in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The Assam CM has urged netizens to be extra careful before posting any information regarding the very sensitive issues in context with the India-Pakistan tension. CM Himanta's appeal comes amid a surge in misleading posts and videos circulating on social media platforms.

A recent tweet by an X user named Kiran J Patel has reportedly raised concerns about the spread of misinformation. The user shared a video of explosions and blasts, claiming it was footage of the Indian Army's attack on Pakistan's Sialkot. However, the video was unrelated to the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Chief Minister Responds To Misleading Information

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to caution users against spreading unverified information. "We must put only verified news at this time," he said, stressing on the importance of responsible social media behaviour. The Chief Minister's appealed to the netizens underlining the need for accuracy and truthfulness in online discourse, particularly during times of heightened tensions.

Amidst a war like situation, the spread of misinformation can have serious consequences, including fueling anger, inciting violence, and damaging reputations. In today's digital age, it is essential for social media users to verify information before sharing it online. In order to practice a well-verified post publishing, particularly during tensed situation, the social media users can cross-check facts with reputable news sources, using fact-checking websites, and being cautious of suspicious or unverified accounts.

Additionally, they should refrain from posting, sharing unverified information, videos and photos on social media. Moreover, they should not post any information, videos or photos if it can't be verified from any of the reputable news sources.