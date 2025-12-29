'Fake News': Delhi Govt Refutes Reports of Centre's Direction to Educational Institutes on Census of Stray Dogs

New Delhi: The Delhi government has dismissed the reports claiming that the Centre has requested all the educational institutions, schools and stadiums to nominate Nodal Officers in matters related to stray dogs and share details of the same as "fake news," according to an official notice.

The notice issued by the Caretaking Branch of the Delhi Directorate of Education further instructed the schools to submit details of the Nodal officers in a specific format. The details should include the name, designation, contact number, and email of the Nodal officers. All the schools (government schools, aided schools, and unaided recognised schools), stadiums, and sports complexes will submit these details.

The directive has been issued in view of a previous order by the apex court dated November 7, 2025, and a follow-up meeting dated November 20, which was focused on top-priority safety measures. The government clarified that there was no such instruction to any educational institution to conduct a census of stray dogs.

"The matter being related to safety of public and particularly the compliance of the directions of the Supreme Court order dated 07.11.2025 and subsequent instructions conveyed during the above referred meeting dated 20.11.2025, may be treated as Top Priority and the requisite data shall be provided latest by 26/11/2025, so that the same may be furnished to the Office of the Chief Secretary, GNCT of Delhi," the release stated

Advertisement

The notice has been issued to shoot down the "fake news" claiming that the Delhi government has requested schools to nominate Nodal Officers in matters related to stray dogs, which has caused confusion, misinterpreting the original circular.

"The matter pertains to the safety of the public and adherence to Supreme Court directions. Any claims linking this circular to a stray dog census are entirely inaccurate," the notice stated.

Advertisement