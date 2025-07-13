Fake News, Fake Accounts: Iran Embassy Exposes Social Media Accounts Trying To Damage India-Iran Relations

New Delhi: The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has released a list of social media accounts that it claims are ‘fake channels’ attempting to damage Iran-India relations. In a bold move to protect its diplomatic relations with India, the embassy claims these accounts are spreading false information and propaganda to tarnish the reputation of both countries.

The Iranian embassy took to the social media platform X to share the list of fake accounts, warning users to be cautious of these profiles. "Some fake channels, under the name of Iran, are attempting to damage Iran-India relations. These accounts do not belong to Iran," the embassy posted. The embassy shared four images in its post, including screenshots of fake posts and accounts, one of which claimed that the Iranian authorities were reconsidering the Chabahar Port agreement with India. The embassy promptly labelled this as "Fake News, Fake Account".

Chabahar Port Agreement

The Chabahar Port is a strategic partnership between Iran and India, aimed at boosting trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The port is seen as a crucial gateway for India's trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. The agreement has been a cornerstone of Iran-India relations, with both countries working together to develop the port and enhance regional connectivity.

Several fake social media accounts have become a major concern globally, with many being used to spread misinformation, propaganda, and fake news. According to Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, over 2 million fake accounts were removed from its platforms in 2024 alone, many of which were linked to scam centres in countries like Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. The company also warned that these fake accounts can have serious consequences, including influencing public opinion, manipulating markets, and damaging reputations.

India and Iran's Historic Relationship

India and Iran have a long history of cultural and economic ties, with both countries sharing a rich heritage of interactions that date back millennia. In recent years, the two countries have strengthened their bilateral relations, with high-level exchanges and cooperation in areas like trade, energy, and connectivity. The relationship has been further solidified by visits from top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Iran in 2016 and President Masoud Pezeshkian's meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan.