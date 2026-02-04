Family Assaulted Over Saffron Flag Social Media Status In Karnataka's Yadgir, 7 Arrested

Yadgir: A wave of communal tension has gripped the Gurumitkal taluk of Yadgir district after an alleged assault on a local family, reportedly triggered by a social media post related to a religious saffron flag in Yadgir district of Karnataka.

The Gurumitkal police have registered a case against seven individuals and have stepped up security in the Putpak village in Yadgir district, where the incident took place.

The Dispute

The incident occurred during preparations for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival. Local devotees had organised a Mahapuja in the village, decorating streets with saffron flags and buntings as part of the festivities.

The spark for the confrontation was a social media status uploaded by a Hindu youth from the village. The post featured an image of a saffron flag that appeared to be placed atop a local mosque, which escalated tensions.

However, police clarifications suggest the image was a matter of perspective. While the flag itself wasn't placed on the mosque, the image was taken from a perspective that shows the flag on top of the mosque

Escalation and Assault

The viral image quickly provoked anger among several youths from the Muslim community. According to the police complaint, a group of individuals tracked the youth to his residence and attacked him, leading to a physical assault.

When the youth’s brother and mother attempted to intervene, the situation turned more violent. The victims, identified as Ramesh, Tirupati, and their mother Nagamma, sustained injuries during the clash.

Nagamma approached the Gurumitkal Police Station to file a complaint, alleging that she and her sons were targeted for the social media post.

Police Action

Acting on the complaint, the police have booked seven people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault and rioting, and further investigation is underway.

After the news of the assault spread in the nearby villages, several Hindu activists and devotees gathered to protest, demanding a public apology and strict action against the attackers.