Family Goes To Temple In Vrindavan Locking Dog In Car, Pet Dies Of Extreme Heat And Suffocation

Vrindavan (U.P): Distressing video has surfaced on social media that shows a pet dog died of suffocation after being left locked inside a car.

It is said that the owners had locked the dog inside the car before going for darshan at a temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

The family had parked their car near Shriyad Hospital and left the dog inside with the windows rolled up in the scorching afternoon heat.

Bystanders heard the dog’s desperate whimpers and tried to open the door, but the vehicle was central locked.

Instead of breaking the window, a mechanic was called by the time the door was opened, the dog had died from suffocation.

Vrindavan Dog Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the dog struggling to breathe inside locked car and onlookers simply watching it.

Locals claimed they had warned the family not to leave the dog inside, but their concerns were ignored.