Family Of Four, Including Grandmother And Two Teens, Dies By Suicide In MP's Sagar

Sagar: Four members of a family allegedly found dead in their home in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, with preliminary findings suggesting they consumed a poisonous substance. The tragic incident surfaced in the village of Tehar in Sagar district, where the four members of the same family are claimed to have died by suicide. On information, the Sagar police rushed to the spot and sent all the bodies for postmortem.

As per the police, the victims have been identified as Manohar Lodhi (45), his mother Phoolrani (70), daughter Shivani (18) and son Aniket (16). According to reports, the family was living in a house built in a field near the village, with Manohar's wife having gone to stay at her parents' house a few days prior to the incident. A suicide note was also recovered from the house, and the police are investigating the note.

On Friday night, Manohar's brother Nandram, who lives on the upper floor of the house, heard sounds of vomiting coming from below. Upon investigation, he found the entire family in distress, vomiting and struggling. Nandram promptly alerted other family members and the police, who rushed to the scene. With the help of villagers, the family members were taken to the hospital, but tragically, Phoolrani and Aniket were declared dead on the spot. Shivani succumbed to her injuries at the Khurai hospital, while Manohar died en route to the district hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Additional SP) Lokesh Sinha has confirmed that a case involving the death of four family members has been registered, with preliminary findings indicating that the victims consumed a poisonous substance.

The post-mortems are being conducted on all four individuals to ascertain the exact cause of death. A suicide note was also found at the crime scene, which is currently under investigation. According to Sinha, the police are investigating the reasons behind the mass suicide, but no motive has been publicly revealed yet.

The incident has left everyone in the village shocked and in fear, with residents struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss of life.

The police are probing the matter and collecting the evidence to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the family's decision to take extreme steps. The discovery of a suicide note at the scene suggests that the family may have planned their actions carefully, but the exact reasons behind their decision remain unclear.