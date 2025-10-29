'Family's Criminal Background Known Across Nation,' Yogi Adityanath Attacks RJD's Siwan Candidate Osama Shahab

Siwan, Bihar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Osama Shahab, son of former MP and controversial leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, in Siwan's Raghunathpur constituency, alleging that the candidate's family has a criminal background known across the nation and the world.

"The RJD candidate from this constituency is known for his family's criminal background in the nation and around the world...There is zero tolerance towards crime and criminals in Uttar Pradesh, RJD and its allies are against the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, construction of Maa Janaki temple in Sitamarhi..." Adityanath said while addressing a public rally..

Taking a dig at the opposition's past governance, Adityanath said, "Before 2005, the slogan used to be of 'Sabka Saath, Lekin Parivaar ka Vikas'...Now they want to increase mafia rule in Bihar."

Highlighting the Centre's anti-Naxal operations, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that India will be free from Naxalism by March 2026.

On March 21, Home Minister Amit Shah outlined the steps taken by the BJP-led government to strengthen internal security and said Naxalism will be eliminated from the country by March 21, 2026.

Replying to the debate on the working of his ministry in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah talked of the steps taken by the government to tackle terrorism in J-K, the Naxal challenge, drug abuse and problems in the Northeast.

He said the country would get free of the "Naxal problem" during the term of the BJP-led government.

"I say it in this House with responsibility that Naxalism in this country will be eliminated by March 21, 2026," he said.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, the elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).