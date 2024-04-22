Family Tries to Drag, Abduct Bride, Attacks Guests With Chilli Powder

Advertisement

Hyderabad: A joyous occasion turned into a harrowing ordeal as a bride in Kadiam at Hyderabad,on Monday, found herself being forcibly ousted from her wedding ceremony by her mother, brother and cousins. A video that went viral showed the bride, amid screams, being manhandled by several relatives of hers with one man even trying to pin her down.

A man, in the video, could be seen hurling ground chilli powder on the ones who tried to resist the bride's abduction. The couple identified as Gangavaram Sneha and Battina Venkatanandu, had met during their studies in veterinary sciences and tied the knot at Vijayawada's Durga temple on April 13.

The couple was supposed to participate in a formal ceremony arranged by Venkatanandu's family on April 21, for which Sneha's family was also invited.

However, chaos ensued when Sneha's mother and other relatives, stormed the venue, attacked the guests with chilli powder and attempted to kidnap the bride.

The family of the groom immediately intervened and foiled the family's attempt to kidnap the bride. In the process, one from the groom's family named Veerababu sustained injuries and was rushed to Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital. Kadiam Circle inspector B Thulasidhar said Veerababus' family filed cases of criminal assault, attempt to kidnap, and gold theft against the accused.

However, the reason behind the family opposing the marriage remains unknown.

