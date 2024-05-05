Advertisement

Viral News: A video going viral on social media shows a family worshipping a live black cobra with all the Hindu rituals and traditions.

The viral video post shared by omkar_sanatanii on social media platform Instagram shows how an Indian family performs all the rituals and puja of black cobra with having an ounce of fear residing in their heart.

The viral video post comes with an caption that explains the importance of snake worship and how it is connected to lord Shiva, ‘While talking about Lord Shiva and Nag Devta, we get detailed information about the importance of Lord Shiva and the importance of Nag Devta as one of the important streams of Hinduism. Lord Shiva is one of the Trinity of Hinduism, which also includes Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. He is also known in formless and formless form, while his physical form is called by the names of Bholenath, Rudra, Shankar etc.’

In viral video post we can see a family of 8 to 10 people sitting around snake performing rituals, as snake raises his hood the lady sitting along with a man gets frightened for a moment.

Watch Viral Cobra Worship Video Here:

Netizens however have a different take on this viral video post, as they say, ‘Aisi Puja Karne Wale Ko 21 Topon ki Salaami’ (People performing such rituals deserves 21 Cannon Salute).

screengrab of comment section

One viewer in the comment section says, ‘A wild animal is always a wild animal...they are safe as long as it is feel threatened otherwise.’

Another user writes, ‘It's not Puja..it's insta Puja’ taking a witty jibe at the viral video post.