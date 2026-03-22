Fare Caps Scrapped Despite ‘No ATF Shortage’, Flyers Brace for Surge in Airfares

India’s aviation sector is set for a major pricing reset as the government lifts domestic airfare caps from March 23, even as it maintains there is no shortage of aviation turbine fuel.

At an interministerial briefing earlier this week, the Petroleum Ministry, responding to a question from Republic TV, asserted that the country remains in a “comfortable position” with regard to aviation turbine fuel.

Officials clarified that no oil marketing company has increased ATF prices, pushing back against concerns of a supply-side trigger for rising fares.

Caps Gone, Pricing Freedom Returns

Despite this assurance, the removal of fare caps gives airlines full freedom to determine ticket prices. Until now, domestic fares were broadly capped between Rs 7,500 and Rs 15,000, with some routes touching Rs 18,000. That ceiling now stands scrapped, paving the way for dynamic pricing driven entirely by demand.

For passengers, this means a likely increase in ticket costs, especially on high-traffic routes. Airlines will now be able to pass on operational costs more directly to flyers, without regulatory limits acting as a buffer.

Advertisement

External Pressures and Policy Signals

Adding to cost pressures, international flights are taking longer routes due to airspace restrictions linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions. This has increased fuel consumption, costs that airlines are now more likely to transfer to passengers.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has indicated that ATF prices are revised on the first of every month. Any upward revision could take effect from April 1. He added that discussions with airlines are ongoing to manage the impact on passengers.

Advertisement

Fuel Surcharge and Hidden Costs

Travellers are already bearing an added burden in the form of fuel surcharges, currently ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 2,300 on domestic routes. With pricing controls removed, airlines may either raise this surcharge further or absorb it into higher base fares.

The shift is expected to make airfare structures less transparent, with total ticket prices fluctuating more sharply depending on demand and timing of booking.

Demand Peaks, Price Surges

Industry trends suggest that fares could spike significantly during weekends, holidays and last-minute bookings. Metro routes such as Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru to Delhi are likely to see the sharpest volatility, with fewer ultra-low-cost tickets available.