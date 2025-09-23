Faridabad ACP's Thar Mows Down Property Dealer, 4 Nabbed

New Delhi: A 43-year-old property dealer was killed after being run over by a Mahindra Thar in Sector 12, Faridabad, late on Monday night. Police said the SUV is registered in the name of a senior police officer, Additional Commissioner of Police (Sarai) Rajesh Kumar Lohan.

The victim, identified as Manoj Kumar, was returning from Vrindavan with his friends when they stopped at a restaurant in the area. An altercation reportedly broke out, following which the SUV ran over Kumar. He sustained critical injuries and was declared dead shortly after.

Investigators are probing whether the vehicle was being driven by the officer’s son at the time of the incident. “A case of murder has been registered and four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the matter,” a senior police official said.