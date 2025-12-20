Faridabad Ammonium Nitrate Threat And Udhampur Gunfire Prompt Jammu Police To Launch 'Kirayedar' Tenant Verification Portal

New Delhi: In the wake of recent security concerns, including the recovery of ammonium nitrate from a rented accommodation in Faridabad linked to a doctor, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday launched an online tenant verification portal, ‘Kirayedar’, to tighten checks on rented premises and prevent their misuse by anti-national elements.

Launching the portal, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh said, “Ensuring internal security and providing a safe and secure environment for citizens is the prime responsibility of the police so that peace and prosperity may flourish in every nook and corner of the UT.”

He added that Jammu, being the winter capital, witnesses a continuous inflow of people from different districts of the newly carved union territory, especially during the winter months.

“A large number of such people reside in Jammu in rented accommodation. Besides this, several large infrastructure projects are underway in Jammu and adjoining areas, due to which labourers, contractors and technical staff are also residing in rented premises. Anti-national elements may exploit this large influx of people by taking rented accommodation under false cover,” he said.

Singh added that tenant reporting and verification has been made mandatory, with orders issued by the deputy commissioner. However, he acknowledged the difficulties faced by landlords.

“In many cases, people are also reluctant to visit police stations. These factors were hampering the process of tenant reporting and subsequent verification. In this regard, 12 FIRs were registered against defaulting landlords, while police conducted more than 10,000 tenant verifications,” he said.

To address these challenges, Singh said Jammu Police had taken a proactive initiative by developing the online portal. “It has been developed with the collaborative efforts of three students from IIT Jammu and one local youth from Kathua, under the guidance of SDPO City West Jammu. The portal is user-friendly, accessible anytime and from anywhere, and acts as an effective communication bridge between landlords and police for the benefit of the public,” he said.

Authorities hope the launch of Kirayedar will lead to a significant increase in tenant reporting and verification, reinforcing Jammu’s security framework and safeguarding its citizens against potential threats.

