Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:39 IST
Faridabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Factory in Bhankri Village, Panic Grips Locality
A massive fire broke out in the industrial area of Bhankri village in Faridabad on Friday, said officials.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Ronit Singh
Faridabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Factory in Bhankri Village, Panic Grips Locality | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Faridabad: A massive fire broke out in the industrial area of Bhankri village in Faridabad on Friday, said officials. The fire engulfed one factory and spread to another, causing panic in the area. Several fire service vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
Advertisement
Published March 29th, 2024 at 13:39 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.