×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Faridabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Factory in Bhankri Village, Panic Grips Locality

A massive fire broke out in the industrial area of Bhankri village in Faridabad on Friday, said officials.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Faridabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Factory in Bhankri Village, Panic Grips Locality
Faridabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Factory in Bhankri Village, Panic Grips Locality | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Faridabad: A massive fire broke out in the industrial area of Bhankri village in Faridabad on Friday, said officials. The fire engulfed one factory and spread to another, causing panic in the area. Several fire service vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojshala Temple History

a few seconds ago
Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

2 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

6 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

8 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

9 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

14 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

16 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

18 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

20 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

20 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

20 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

20 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

21 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

21 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

22 minutes ago
Earthquake in Washington DC

Earthquake Jolts Greece

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo