Faridabad Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Alleges Frooti Taken After Fast Caused Fatal Stomach Pain

Faridabad: A 33-year-old man in Haryana’s Faridabad died shortly after allegedly consuming a packaged Frooti beverage to end his fast. The incident has left everyone in the locality shocked, with the family and police waiting for forensic findings to ascertain the exact cause.

According to the police sources, the deceased, identified as Ankush, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, had been observing a fast on Thursday night and drank the fruit drink along with relatives at home. As per allegations, within moments of finishing the drink, he began to vomit and complained of acute abdominal pain.

As his health deteriorated, his family rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but the severity of his symptoms led doctors to advise a transfer. He was then taken to another hospital in Faridabad, where doctors assessed his condition and recommended shifting him to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment. As per reports, the family was arranging to move to Delhi when Ankush’s health deteriorated further and he passed away en route.

Following the incident, the police recorded the family’s statement and sent Ankush’s body for post-mortem examination. SHO Devendra Singh of Khedi Pul police station confirmed that the hospital alerted them around 1.30 am that a man had been brought in dead. The family stated that Ankush had been fasting and had consumed Frooti to break his fast before falling ill. The body was later handed over to the family after the post-mortem, while the police said that they would act once the post-mortem report clarified the cause of death.

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According to relatives, Ankush had been fasting through Thursday night and chose the mango-flavoured drink to end it, sharing the beverage with family members at their Hanuman Nagar residence. Soon after, he started vomiting and complained of intense stomach pain. The rapid worsening of his condition alarmed the family, who took him to a nearby hospital to get him medical help. Despite reaching a private facility first and then being referred onward, the efforts to revive the victim proved insufficient.

At the private hospital, the medical staff judged his condition serious enough to warrant higher-level care and directed the family to the hospital. The doctors conducted their own assessment and, given the complications, advised an immediate transfer to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. However, before the victim could have been transported to New Delhi, Ankush’s condition declined further and he died on the way.

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SHO Devendra Singh said that Khedi Pul police were informed by Sarvodaya Hospital in the early hours that Ankush had been declared dead on arrival. During preliminary questioning, the family explained that he had broken his fast with Frooti before developing severe symptoms. The police have formally logged the family’s complaint and begun further legal action. "The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received, and further action will be taken accordingly,” Singh stated.