Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

Farmer Dies After Getting Stuck in Thresher in MP's Betul

In a heart-wrenching incident, a farmer died after he got stuck in a thresher in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Betul: In a heart-wrenching incident, a farmer died after he got stuck in a thresher in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. 

The farmers is identified as Radheshyam Uike (28). He was threshing wheat in Shobhapur village along with his wife and mother, when the incident occurred. 

Half of farmers body, from head to waist, got stuck inside the machine and he died. 

After the farmer got stuck in the thresher, his wife and mother called for help, after which locals rushed to the spot. The locals tried to help but couldn't help him, after which he died. 
 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

