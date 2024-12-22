Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal in 'Critical Condition' as Hunger Strike Enters Day 27

New Delhi: Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a 70-year-old farmer leader on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border protest site, remains in critical condition as his hunger strike reaches 27 days.

Doctors monitoring his health have raised serious concerns, warning that he faces the risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure.

"He is hemodynamically unstable, meaning his blood flow is inadequate. Such patients usually require ICU admission. His condition is critical and he is at risk of cardiac arrest," a doctor stated.

A statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, reported by PTI, revealed that Dallewal did not appear on stage on Sunday following medical advice. The prolonged hunger strike has severely weakened his immunity, making him vulnerable to infections.

Doctors noted alarming symptoms, including cold hands and feet, weakened reflexes, fluctuating blood pressure, and damage to vital organs like the liver and kidneys.

"Starvation is adversely affecting his nervous system and vital organs," a doctor from the team of medics at the Khanauri border explained.

Dallewal began his hunger strike on November 26, demanding the Centre implement a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops. Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was halted by security forces.