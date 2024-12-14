Farmers to Resume 'Dilli Chalo' March Today, Internet Suspended in Ambala

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has suspended internet services in several areas of Ambala, anticipating tension and unrest as a group of 101 farmers, under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, prepare to march on foot towards Delhi.

The internet shutdown will be in place from December 14 (6 am) to December 17 (11:59 pm) in villages including Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar and Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru.

Farmers Continue March to Delhi

Speaking to news agency ANI, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The protest has entered its 307th day, and our third ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers will leave for Delhi by noon.” Farmers have been staging sit-ins at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after security forces stopped their initial march to Delhi.

The government cited fears of misinformation, rumours, and possible damage to public and private property as reasons for the suspension. “...In view of the call for ‘Delhi Kooch’ given by certain farmer organisations, there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage to public and private property, and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the area of district Ambala,” the order stated.

The suspension extends to mobile network services, bulk SMS, and dongle services on mobile networks in the affected areas.

Demands of Protesting Farmers

The protesting farmers are pressing for several demands, including: