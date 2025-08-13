Farmers Unite To Thank PM Modi For Defending Their Interests Against Trump's Protectionist Policies Amid Tariff Threats

New Delhi: Amidst trade tensions with the United States over Donald Trump's 50% tariffs, farmer leaders across the country have been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciating him for his firm support to the agricultural fraternity. The Prime Minister's firm stance against protectionist policies, including tariffs imposed by the United States, has resonated deeply with farmers who feel that their interests are being prioritised.

The farmer leaders hailed the prime minister, saying that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the Indian government has implemented several initiatives to empower farmers and boost agricultural productivity. The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, for instance, seeks to provide an end-to-end solution to the nation's irrigation woes, ensuring that every field receives the water it needs. Now, his decision not to bow down against Donald Trump's suppression tactics through tariff threats, which could have devastated Indian farmers' interests, was a daring act of salvation for the farmers.

A large gathering of farmer organisation leaders and cultivators from across the country, in a heartening display of unity and appreciation, converged on the Subrahmanyam Hall located at Delhi's Pusa Campus, to express their deepest gratitude and support for the central government's decisive action in safeguarding farmers' interests. The meeting was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, ICAR Director General Dr ML Jat, and representatives from various states.

The representatives of farmer organisations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), poured in from all corners of the country to thank PM Modi for his bold stance on protecting India's agricultural interests. Dharmendra Choudhary, National President of the Indian Farmer Chaudhary Charan Singh Organisation, lauded the Prime Minister's dedication to the welfare of farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen. "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made a strong statement in the interest of farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen. India will not compromise their interests at any cost," Choudhary asserted.

Farmers Call PM's Decision Against US Tariffs Historic

The gathering of farmers praised the government's courageous decision to reject American companies' involvement in India's agriculture and dairy sectors, by saying no to US President Donald Trump's trade deals. Virendra Lohan of the Chhattisgarh Youth Progressive Farmers' Association hailed this decision as a remarkable moment for Indian farmers. "The courageous decision not to allow American companies into our agriculture and dairy sectors is echoing in every field, village, and cowshed. You have shown that the Indian farmer is not just a food provider but the very soul of this nation, a soul no foreign power can ever control," Lohan said.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the gathering, saying that the government is committed to farmer welfare. "I salute you, my farmer brothers here, who work day and night to feed not just India but the world. Grain is life, grain is divine. The farmer is both the provider and the giver of life. For me, serving farmers is worship of God, and there is no greater worship than this," the Union Minister stated.

Action Against Fake Fertilisers And Chemicals

Union Minister Chouhan also announced the government's plan to introduce a new law to take strict action against those producing fake fertilisers and chemicals. The government is making efforts to provide relief to farmers who have been victims of such malpractices. "The government would soon bring in a new law to take strict action against those producing fake fertilisers and chemicals," he added, outlining the government's resolve to protect farmers' interests.

The Union Agriculture Minister further added that the government's efforts to advance various schemes for farmers' welfare are on priority. He mentioned the digital payment of insurance amounts made to farmers from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, showcasing the government's commitment to ensuring financial security for farmers.

The senior BJP leader also praised the Prime Minister's 'Nation First' resolve, citing the cancellation of the ‘Indus Waters Treaty’ after the Pahalgam terror attack as a historic decision. "The PM has always taken strong, bold, nation-centric decisions, for which the country will forever remain indebted," the minister asserted.

Empowering Farmers Through Technology

The government has also been leveraging technology to empower farmers. Initiatives such as the Krishi Vigyan Kendra program and the Soil Health Card Scheme have been instrumental in disseminating knowledge and best practices to farmers. Additionally, the government has launched digital platforms to facilitate access to agricultural information, credit, and markets.

PM Modi's vision to ensure the welfare of farmers is evident in the government's policies and initiatives, which prioritise the needs of farmers and address their challenges. The central government is ensuring that agriculture remains a viable and profitable profession for millions of Indians.

The farmer leaders have also expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for his support, saying that his government's policies have brought a sense of security and confidence to the agricultural sector.