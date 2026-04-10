Farooq Abdullah Warns Against Nobel Prize Politics, Urges Leaders to Put Humanity First as Islamabad Locks Down for US–Iran Talks
Farooq Abdullah urges leaders to prioritise humanity over Nobel Prize ambitions amid rising regional tensions, as Islamabad tightens security ahead of crucial US–Iran talks.
- India News
- 2 min read
Srinagar: As Islamabad braces for US–Iran dialogue amid Lebanon ceasefire tensions, National Conference Patron Farooq Abdullah cautioned against chasing Nobel Prizes, urging leaders to prioritize humanity and lasting peace over accolades in a region scarred by wars.
National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, speaking after Friday congregational prayers at the Hazratbal shrine, described as “unfortunate” the calls within Pakistan for a Nobel Peace Prize for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asif Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
“One doesn’t work for the Nobel Prize, one works for humanity. Those who demand the Nobel Prize, it is unfortunate. There is a better cause than the Nobel Prize;the cause of humanity,” he told reporters at Hazratbal Shrine.
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir further said that wars devastate societies and that the true mission must be to safeguard humanity.
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“We should be grateful to God that the war stopped. May the wars stop totally and there be peace in the world so that we all can benefit from that,” Abdullah added, expressing hope for enduring calm across the region.
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Meanwhile, Islamabad has been transformed into a fortress ahead of Saturday’s crucial meeting between US and Iranian delegations. Sensitive areas including the presidential and prime ministerial residences, as well as Parliament, have been sealed off. The heightened security reflects the gravity of the talks, with Iran’s firm demand for a Lebanon ceasefire deepening global suspense.
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