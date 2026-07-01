Farooq Abdullah Writing To INDI Allies, Non‑NDA Parties, Urging United Participation In July 20 Jantar Mantar Protest

Srinagar: National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah is writing to INDI Bloc allies and other non‑NDA parties in Jammu and Kashmir, inviting them to join the party’s planned Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi on the opening day of the Monsoon session, July 20.

The decision was taken during a meeting at Abdullah’s Gupkar residence in Srinagar, where senior NC leaders reviewed preparations. Party insiders said the outreach aims to broaden participation and strengthen opposition unity. Formal letters will be dispatched to all political parties in the Union Territory, with Abdullah personally addressing their leaders.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that a cabinet reshuffle and expansion will take place around the protest.

“Cabinet expansion is my responsibility and will happen either before or after the Jantar Mantar protest,” he said, adding that the Dachigam meeting on June 3 had made progress on the issue necessary.

Advertisement

However, ruling NC members and independents supporting the party used the meeting to sharply criticize ministers, particularly the Deputy CM, over fund allocations and conduct. Minister for PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, Forest Minister Javid Rana, and Minister for CAPD Satish Sharma also came under fire for their performance.

Omar Abdullah government can induct three more ministers, as the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 allows up to nine. The current Council of Ministers has six members. Sources indicated that the reshuffle may not only induct new ministers but also reallocate key portfolios

Advertisement