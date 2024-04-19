Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant development, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, NSE: Indigo the parent company of India's leading airlines has partnered with US-based Archer Aviation to introduce an all-electric air taxi service in India.

The joint venture proposes to transform urban transportation by giving effective, eco-friendly air travel solutions to people travelling between Delhi and Gurugram.

Delhi-Gurugram Air Taxi Launch Date and Route

The aspiring air taxi service is to began operations between New Delhi and Gurugram as early 2026. Passengers can expect a qick journey from the heart of national capital Cannaught Place to Gurugram in just seven minutes, reducing travel time and improving connectivity between these two busy cities.

Air Taxi Fare

The price of a seven-minute flight aboard the five-seater electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, from Connaught Place to Gurugram, is estimated to be between Rs 2,000 to 3,000.

Archer Aviation Founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein, told news agency PTI that discussions with the US regulator, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are underway, with the certification process for their aircraft nearing completion.

The company is likely to receive certification next year, following which they will commence the certification process with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India. The eVTOL aircraft, known as the Midnight plane, shows off impressive features including decreased noise levels and improved safety measures. With a capacity to accommodate four passengers and a pilot, the aircraft offers a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

Each plane will be equipped with six battery packs, allowing for quick charging times of 30-40 minutes, translating to approximately one minute of flight time per minute of charging.

