Fatal Collision Between Car and Bike in Andhra Pradesh, Biker's Body Dragged For 18 Kms

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a Innova car driver collided with a biker, with the biker's body getting dragged for around 18 kilometres in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu. The accident took place near Kothapalli in Atmakuru Mandal on Sunday night. The biker succumbed to the injuries after being dragged on the roof of the vehicle.

The collision occurred when a car and a bike collided, causing Erriswamy to be thrown into the air and subsequently onto the car, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sub-Inspector Atmakuru Muneer Ahmed stated that upon receiving reports of the accident involving an Innova vehicle, law enforcement officers promptly responded and commenced an investigation.

The driver drove for 18 kms and fled the scene. He is still at large, but a murder case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver, said the Police. Nonetheless, authorities have obtained relevant details, including the vehicle's registration number, and have activated the mobile phone found within the vehicle for further investigation.

More details are awaited in the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)