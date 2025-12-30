Drunk Driving Horror: Speeding BMW Claims Life of Cyclist in Noida, Driver Detained

A horrific road accident in Noida’s Sector 31 has claimed the life of a cyclist after a speeding luxury BMW rammed into him. The impact of the high-speed collision was so severe that the victim succumbed to his injuries. Local police acted swiftly following the crash, detaining the BMW driver for questioning. Preliminary reports suggest a possible case of drunk driving, as authorities suspect the individual was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A detailed investigation is currently underway.