Updated 30 December 2025 at 16:24 IST
Drunk Driving Horror: Speeding BMW Claims Life of Cyclist in Noida, Driver Detained
A tragic fatality occurred in Noida’s Sector 31 when a high-speed BMW collided with a cyclist, resulting in the victim's death.
- India News
- 1 min read
A horrific road accident in Noida’s Sector 31 has claimed the life of a cyclist after a speeding luxury BMW rammed into him. The impact of the high-speed collision was so severe that the victim succumbed to his injuries. Local police acted swiftly following the crash, detaining the BMW driver for questioning. Preliminary reports suggest a possible case of drunk driving, as authorities suspect the individual was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A detailed investigation is currently underway.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 16:24 IST