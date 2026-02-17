CCTV Captures Fatal Negligence In Kerala: 27-Year-Old Youth Dies After Bike Plunges Into Unmarked Construction Pit

Thiruvananthapuram: A tragic instance of administrative apathy has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man near Thodupuzha in Idukki District in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, who died late Monday night after his motorcycle plunged into an open pit dug for culvert construction without any proper fencing and reflective signage.

The victim is identified as Jeyce Benny, a resident of Muthalakodam. This incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety of people driving late at night.

CCTV footage of the incident has sparked widespread outrage, with locals blaming the negligence of public works officials for the preventable death.

The Midnight Tragedy

The accident occurred around 11 PM near Muthalakodam, Thodupuzha. Benny was travelling by motorcycle when he came across the excavation site.

According to reports, the pit dug across the road for the construction of a new culvert lacked sufficient warning signs, barricades, or lighting to alert commuters in the dark.

The impact was fatal, but help arrived after he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The tragedy is particularly moving because Benny was scheduled to travel abroad for work the next morning.

History of Warnings Ignored

According to residents, what makes this incident a matter of criminal negligence is that this was not the first accident at the site. Just days prior, two other individuals sustained severe injuries after falling into the same pit.

Despite these fatal warnings and repeated pleas from the community to secure the area with proper fencing and signage, the concerned officials reportedly "turned a blind eye" to this matter.

The site remained a "killer pit," hidden by the shadows of the night until it claimed a life.

Public Outrage and Demand for Accountability

The local community has erupted in protest, demanding immediate action against the contractors and engineers responsible for the site safety.

Standard operating procedures for road construction require high-visibility barricades and hazard lamps, but were nonexistent, according to locals.

A young life, on the verge of a professional milestone, has been cut short due to the failure to provide basic road safety measures.