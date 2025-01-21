Fatehpur Bus Accident: 17-Year-Old Student Killed, 14 Injured As School Bus Rams Into Truck

Kanpur: A minor student was killed and several others injured in Fatehpur district on Tuesday after a school bus rammed into a truck while attempting to overtake it on the NH-2. The accident involved a school bus carrying intermediate students from Government Inter College (GIC) in Bindki, at least 12 other students and two teachers suffered injuries.

The police officials have identified the deceased as a 17-year-old student, Nasra Fatima. The police official further stated that 12 students and two teachers were seriously injured in the incident and were rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital for treatment, where the condition of one student is claimed to be critical.

On information, a team from the Aung police station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The police took the injured students and teachers to the hospital, where one of the students was declared dead on arrival, said Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, who visited the hospital to ensure better treatment for the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased student and announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh. The chief minister has also directed officials to provide proper and free treatment to the injured students.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the family of the student who died in the accident in Fatehpur district."

"The chief minister has directed district administration officials to provide proper and free treatment to the injured students. Also, instructions have been given to provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased student," it added.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, and the bus driver's role is under investigation after he fled the scene following the accident.