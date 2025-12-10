Fatehpur Crash Kills 3 Gujarat Pilgrims Returning From Vaishno Devi, Over 15 Seriously Injured

A tragic road accident late Tuesday night in Fatehpur, Sikar district, left three people dead and more than fifteen seriously injured after a sleeper bus collided head‑on with a truck on the Jaipur–Bikaner National Highway.

The crash happened around 10:40 pm, when the bus plying from Bikaner toward Jaipur suddenly came face‑to‑face with a truck from Jhunjhunu. The impact was so strong that the front portion of the bus was crushed, trapping several passengers inside their seats.

People passing by stopped their vehicles and rushed to help. They immediately alerted the police and ambulance services. Rescue teams reached the spot quickly, but freeing the trapped passengers proved extremely difficult due to the mangled condition of the bus.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Sikar and nearby areas. Doctors say the condition of several passengers remains critical, and multiple medical teams are working through the night to stabilise them. Police have begun identifying the deceased and informing their families.

According to early information, most of the passengers were from Gujarat. They had recently completed a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and were on their way to visit the Khatu Shyam Ji temple when the accident occurred.

Locals described the scene as heartbreaking, with cries for help echoing across the highway moments after the collision. Authorities are now investigating how the vehicles ended up in a head‑on crash on a straight stretch of the national highway.

